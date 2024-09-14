VIDEO, PHOTOS: South Park’s 2024 Fiestas Patrias Parade

(WSB photos by Patrick Sand)

The most spectacular sight in today’s Fiestas Patrias Parade through South Park was at the end – dozens of horses and their riders.

According to the parade lineup we obtained from Sea Mar Community Health Centers, which presents the parade as well as the Fiestas Patrias festival at Seattle Center downtown, two groups participated – Folkloric Horses and Octavio Rios Horses. Mariachi musicians walked with some of them:

We also saw an aspiring rider:

The annual parade is an exuberant celebration of Latin American culture and heritage, in the month that many of those nations celebrate their independence. Before more photos, here’s our video of the entire parade, recorded at the starting point, 14th Avenue S. and S. Henderson (note the first few minutes were stop-and-start, before the parade began to flow) – this year’s theme was “Unifying Our Communities“:

The colors of flags and traditional dresses brightened the gray morning. The many folkloric and cultural groups included Joyas Mestizas, Folklore Mexicano Tonantzin, Grupo Folklore Costarricense, Grupo Folklore Grupo Folklore SalvadoreÃ±o, Somos Mujeres Latinas, and Sea Mar’s many locations:

The Duwamish Valley Youth Corps walked in the parade with environmental exhortations:

Local schools participated, including Chief Sealth International HS:

Denny International MS and Concord International Elementary marched too, as well as the Kennedy Catholic HS band (see them all in our full-parade video). One school, Whittier Elementary, came all the way from Ballard, with their unicycle team:

Wheeled entries also included the Malportados Vespa scooter club:

And with four wheels, a big turnout of lowriders from multiple car clubs, including Eazy Duz It, Lord Riderz, Family Stylez, Northwest Finest, and Panaderia la Ideal (again, you can see them all in our video):

And so many more people, including Grand Marshal Karla Mora from the Consulate of Mexico:

Marching in masks were El Diablos de Seattle:

SPD sent a delegation too (in addition to the officers who were guarding the periphery of the parade):

The parade was largely rain-free, aside from a brief bit of mist about halfway through, and lasted about 45 minutes at the starting point. Meantime, Sea Mar’s Fiestas Patrias festival at Seattle Center continues Sunday (here’s the program), 11 am-6 pm.