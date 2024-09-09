West Seattle, Washington

Student volunteers wanted for upcoming after-school fair!

September 9, 2024
Got a middle- or high-school student in your household who would be interested in volunteer hours? The Gatewood Elementary PTSA is offering this opportunity:

Gatewood Elementary is hosting its Annual Gatewood Gator Spirit Fair on Friday, September 20, 2024, from 4:30 – 6:30 p.m., and is looking for volunteers to help run carnival games and hand out free hot dogs and cotton candy. Rain or shine.

Volunteer shift is: 4 – 7:30 pm
** We will work with all time schedules if there is a conflict. **

Contact: Sign up here. (https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0B48A8A629A1F4C34-51155075-gator#/)
Email GatewoodGatorFair@gmail.com for more information

School address: 4320 SW Myrtle Street, Seattle. Parking in the neighborhood

Public transportation: Rapid Ride C line stop is Fauntleroy Way SW and SW Myrtle St.

