Student volunteers wanted for upcoming after-school fair!

(WSB file photo, fair at Gatewood Elementary)

Got a middle- or high-school student in your household who would be interested in volunteer hours? The Gatewood Elementary PTSA is offering this opportunity:

Gatewood Elementary is hosting its Annual Gatewood Gator Spirit Fair on Friday, September 20, 2024, from 4:30 – 6:30 p.m., and is looking for volunteers to help run carnival games and hand out free hot dogs and cotton candy. Rain or shine.

Volunteer shift is: 4 – 7:30 pm

** We will work with all time schedules if there is a conflict. **

Contact: Sign up here. (https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0B48A8A629A1F4C34-51155075-gator#/)

Email GatewoodGatorFair@gmail.com for more information

School address: 4320 SW Myrtle Street, Seattle. Parking in the neighborhood

Public transportation: Rapid Ride C line stop is Fauntleroy Way SW and SW Myrtle St.