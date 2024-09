SPOKANE STREET VIADUCT: Here’s this week’s closure plan

Just in from SDOT, this week’s plan for Spokane Street Viaduct resurfacing-project lane closures, barring a change in the forecast:

TUESDAY, WEDNESDAY, THURSDAY NIGHTS, 7 PM-6 AM, AND FRIDAY NIGHT, 7 PM-10 PM (Sept. 3, 4, 5, 6): EB Left Lanes Closure

1st Ave S Off-Ramp Open

4th Ave S Off-Ramp Open REST OF THE WEEKEND, 10 PM FRIDAY-5 AM MONDAY (Sept. 6-9): EB Full Closure

EB Off-Ramp to NB SR-99 OPEN.

1st Ave Off-Ramp Open

4th Ave Off-Ramp Closed WB Inside Left Lane Closure

NB I-5 Off-Ramp to WB Spokane Viaduct Closed

Ramp to Lower Spokane St will remain open