UPDATE: House fire in 1700 block SW Cloverdale

9:02 AM: Seattle Fire is headed to a house in the 1700 block of SW Cloverdale [vicinity map], for a report of smoke coming from the eaves. Dispatch reports the two people who were at home report they’re safely out of the house. Updates to come.

9:06 AM: Firefighters tell dispatch they are seeing smoke from the roof and front door.

9:09 AM: They’re reporting they have “water on the fire.”

9:18 AM: They’ve made enough progress that they’re going to start dismissing some of the crews.

9:21 PM: Added photos from our crew, who reports the smoke has dissipated. SFD says it’s ventilating. They’ll be investigating the fire’s cause.

9:30 PM: Our crew has confirmed no one was hurt and that the SFD investigator is on the way.