That’s the first photo we’ve received of tonight’s aurora – Marina Clough reports, “I got a pic of the aurora with my phone! Couldn’t see this with the naked eye; this was around 8:30. It was when the KP index was around 8!” That means a good possibility of the Northern Lights; West Seattle educator/expert skywatcher Alice Enevoldsen has a page full of resources, including the forecast for the next half-hour and advice on how/where to watch.