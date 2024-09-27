Laser interference from Fauntleroy reported by ferries, plane

Somebody in Fauntleroy with a green laser is reported to have pointed it tonight at multiple ferries and at least one plane. That’s according to a texted report and a police-radio FYI in the past few hours. The texter reports the “bright green laser … illuminated the pilothouses of multiple state ferries on at least two separate occasions.” The police-radio FYI was relayed as an FAA request for officers to check the area near the ferry dock after a plane reported the laser. The FAA notes that this is a safety risk and federal crime.