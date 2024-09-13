FOLLOWUP: Signs reveal dates for SW Trenton encampment cleanup

Thanks for the tips. “No parking” signage for next Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday has gone up along SW Trenton between 25th and 29th, and the paperwork attached to some of them confirms those dates are set for cleaning up the encampment in that area.

As reported here previously, the city said it was planning to resolve the encampment in the second half of this month (which starts Monday); that timeframe was reconfirmed by City Councilmember Rob Saka and his district director Leyla Gheisar at Wednesday’s Southwest Precinct community meeting (WSB coverage here). SPD’s Parking Enforcement unit also has orange-tagged vehicles parked in the area:

The tags are warnings that the vehicles will be towed if not moved. Though the signage sets aside three days for the cleanup, past encampment operations we’ve reported on in other areas of West Seattle have tended to be completed on the first day.