Stolen-car report, received via text:

It’s a really dark blue/looks black 1997 Subaru Legacy Outback station wagon. Stolen between 4 pm yesterday and approximately noon today while parked on 34th Ave SW between Findlay and Brandon. It has lots of dents and dings. License plate number is AMG7833. The police report number is 25-110595.

If you find it, call 911 – and consider letting the owner know too, by text at 206-660-8996.