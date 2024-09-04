FOLLOWUP: City narrows timeframe for clearing SW Trenton encampment

(Tuesday afternoon)

As reported here last Friday afternoon, just before the holiday weekend, the city sent an update about the SW Trenton RV encampment, saying it would be cleared “within three weeks.” It was too late for us to reach a city rep for clarification until after Labor Day weekend, but we’ve since heard back from spokesperson Callie Craighead. She says, “The Unified Care Team has a scheduled resolution date for this site in the second half of September, pending shelter bed availability. Notices will be posted 72 hours prior to the scheduled date.” In late August, the city had said only that it was “closely monitoring” the site.