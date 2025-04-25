CONGRATULATIONS! Six students receive recognition from American Association of University Women

(L-R, Caitlin Boyer, Tara Kankesh, Lucia Stemm-Calderon, Annika Lindberg, Adelyn Martin, Ember Wonder)

Thanks to Jen for the photo and report from the Seattle chapter of the American Association of University Women‘s reception this week honoring its 2025 STEM Scholars – high-school juniors recognized for outstanding achievement in math, science, and technology. The six students in the photo, nominated by teachers for the recognition, are the local honorees from Chief Sealth International High School and West Seattle High School:

Chief Sealth IHS – Caitlin Boyer (math), Tara Kankesh (science), and Ember Wonder (technology) West Seattle – Annika Lindberg (math), Lucia Stemm-Calderon (science), and Adelyn Martin (technology)

According to short biographies in the event program, Cailin plans to pursue a Ph.D. in astrophysics, Tara plans to go into pre-med studies, Ember is interested in a computer-science career, Annika expects to major in engineering, Lucia plans to study biology, and Adelyn is mulling a career in “biology, tech, or finance.”

They were joined by other scholars from around the city at the UW Center for Urban Horticulture, where they received certificates and monetary awards. They also got to hear from keynote speaker Alyssa Lind, an educator, researcher, and diver with the Seattle Aquarium who holds a master’s degree in marine biology. The announcement also notes:

The mission of AAUW is to advance gender equity through research, education, and advocacy. AAUW Seattle has been recognizing and honoring high school girls for their talents in math, science, and technology since 2001. The decision to recognize these students in their junior year was made to allow them to add this significant honor to their college applications. Learn more about the Seattle branch of AAUW and STEM Scholar Recognition Program at aauw-seattle.org

.