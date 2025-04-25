FOLLOWUP: Don Armeni Boat Ramp dock work expected to wrap up today

Thanks to Stewart L. (above) and Bob Burns (below) for the photos and tips that the Don Armeni Boat Ramp floating-dock work appeared close to completion.

We obtained this update from Seattle Parks spokesperson Karen O’Connor: “The float fabricator is finishing up and should be completed with their work today. We have scheduled the substantial completion walk-thru for Tuesday. We anticipate both docks will be open on May 1.” That’s next Thursday; the floats were removed almost half a year ago, because of damage and deterioration, despite being relatively new. The same contractor that did the original work, Bellingham Marine, is re-doing it now.