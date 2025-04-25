West Seattle, Washington

25 Friday

FOLLOWUP: Don Armeni Boat Ramp dock work expected to wrap up today

April 25, 2025 12:20 pm
Thanks to Stewart L. (above) and Bob Burns (below) for the photos and tips that the Don Armeni Boat Ramp floating-dock work appeared close to completion.

We obtained this update from Seattle Parks spokesperson Karen O’Connor: “The float fabricator is finishing up and should be completed with their work today. We have scheduled the substantial completion walk-thru for Tuesday. We anticipate both docks will be open on May 1.” That’s next Thursday; the floats were removed almost half a year ago, because of damage and deterioration, despite being relatively new. The same contractor that did the original work, Bellingham Marine, is re-doing it now.

  • Curious George April 25, 2025 (12:28 pm)
    I would like to know the details/reason behind reworking the floats.  Were they done per specifications and drawings or was the contractor at fault? Lastly who is footing the bill?

