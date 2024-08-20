FOLLOWUP: See where SW Kenyon and Trenton’s new traffic-calming additions will be

Back on Friday, we reported on SDOT‘s announcement of impending traffic-calming additions to West Seattle streets as part of the Safe Routes to School program. Some readers wanted more specifics, especially on locations, so here’s what we’ve found out:

DENNY’S NEW CROSSWALK: SDOT’s announcement mentioned a community-designed decorative crosswalk by the entrance of Denny International Middle School. With a traffic circle right at the entrance, readers wondered, where will the new crosswalk go? The image above answers that question – across SW Kenyon on the west side of the intersection; the east side already has a conventionally painted crosswalk.

TRENTON’S NEW SPEED CUSHIONS: We asked SDOT how many speed cushions are planned for SW Trenton. We’re told they plan four sets, between 25th and 29th.

We asked one more question … is there a date for construction to start? SDOT spokesperson Ethan Bergerson says, “We’re still working to schedule construction sometime later this year.”