VIDEO: Standing room only at Southwest Precinct for fall’s first community meeting

Every chair was filled, and open wall space was lined with people standing, by the time SPD’s Southwest Precinct Crime Prevention Coordinator Jennifer Satterwhite convened last night’s quarterly community meeting in the precinct meeting room.

The major topic was encampments – particularly the one on SW Trenton between Westwood Village and Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex; gunfire was a topic of concern too. But before the attendees got to ask questions, they listened to District 1 City Councilmember Rob Saka for more than half an hour. Here’s our video of his speech, with a few minutes of Q&A toward the end (he had to leave the meeting early for a conflicting commitment described as “tribal”):

He summarized what he and his council colleagues have been doing in the nine months since he took office, focusing on public-safety-related matters (he is vice chair of the council’s Public Safety Committee). First accomplishment Saka mentioned was the Seattle Police Officers Guild contract agreement. Lack of a contract had been considered one hindrance to police hiring; Saka said he helped address another via action he said would “streamline and simplify” the process. And he contended that the council’s approval of a plan to pay for space at the regional SCORE misdemeanor jail would also help with police retention, as he called it “demoralizing” for officers if they make an arrest but have to let the suspect go if there’s nowhere to book them. Saka also touched on expansion of police use of automated license-plate reading technology, and the ordinance allowing the city to demolish certain dangerous vacant buildings.

He touted the city’s $12 million commitment for student mental health and safety, without mentioning the controversy over a reduction from what had been $20 million; he mused that factors in current problems included “too many guns” as well as the length of time students spent going to school online during the pandemic. He also noted the council’s recent consideration of “stay out of …” areas (none in West Seattle) as a way of dealing with drug use and prostitution.

Then he moved on to encampments, saying his office had responded to dozens of emails regarding them, and saying that, regarding 26th/Trenton, they’re “working closely with the mayor’s office to resolve (it) and connect the people there with services … any day now.” He said he had been in contact with deputy mayor Tiffany Washington, whose portfolio includes the city’s homelessness response. His district director Leyla Gheisar, also at the meeting, jumped in a few minutes later to elaborate that they had been working on the Trenton encampment issue since mid-August, and that they had originally been told it could be cleared in “late fall,” but they “put pressure on” and got the timeline moved up.

Other attendees who had questions or comments for the councilmember included a Khmer community spokesperson who said they’re having encampment trouble near property they own at 11th and Roxbury and have reported it many times with no action yet, and a person asking for traffic calming on the SW Morgan hill between 35th and 42nd.

After Councilmember Saka left, Southwest Precinct Sgt. Steven Bale presented a few updates before he and Satterwhite answered questions. That’s where our video of the rest of the meeting begins:

In crime stats, Sgt. Bale said the overall rate is down 12 percent from this time last year, though some categories are up, particularly burglary. Regarding precinct focus, he said the Alki Beach “emphasis patrols” have ended for the season – except for some nights – and now the precinct’s “emphasis resources” are focused on local high schools as well as the Trenton encampment area. (He mentioned recent arrests, as covered here.) Satterwhite reiterated that the Unified Care Team plans to clear the encampment within the next few weeks, and will monitor it after that, but stressed that community reports will be indispensable. A South Delridge resident says they must find a way to keep the RVs from moving “block to block,” suggesting that “no overnight parking” signage can help (as was done on Harbor Avenue SW).

More questions: What about all the vehicles with missing or obscured license plates? Sgt. Bale said police can stop cars with no plates. And if you see plateless cars parked, Satterwhite added, contact Parking Enforcement. (206-386-9012.)

Several other attendees subsequently mentioned a variety of concerns about street crime and disorder, and observed that it seems “more brazen lately.” Surely the city can do something, said one person, considering that, they went on to exclaim, “Our neighbor got a letter to cut branches!” Asked another person plaintively, “What do we do?” Satterwhite emphasized repeatedly that if it’s suspected criminal activity and it’s happening right now, call 911.

Another attendee said she had tried to report racing that she could hear – at “ear-splitting” levels – but not see, and had trouble doing that without a specific address. Sgt. Bale acknowledged that “we do have to have a credible address to respond” but suggested coming up with a guesstimate address to offer. A few minutes later, someone else brought up calling in but not getting a police response. Satterwhite advised that when you call 911, say you want contact with the responding officer, and that way you’ll hear from them directly.

A Highland Park resident asked if there was any plan for more police presence to deal with increased gun violence in that area. Short answer, from Sgt. Bale, no – not in terms of “emphasis patrols,” anyway. Satterwhite reminded everyone to call 911 if they think they hear gunfire. Bale explained that the more calls they get, the better chance they have of triangulating where the possible gunfire happened. Someone else wondered if the ShotSpotter technology was still on the way. Short answer, no, the plan to get it was dropped.

Why can’t the city put up cameras to fight crime, as is being done in California? asked a frustrated attendee, saying she and her neighbors are “sick and tired of” such tools not being used to try to deal with ongoing trouble.

The issue of police hiring came back around. What’s being done to beef it up? The SPD reps said the department is working on it, but it’s a long process from hiring to hitting the street. Satterwhite noted that hiring bonuses are offered, and hefty incentives for “lateral transfers” – police officers from other jurisdictions coming to work here – too. “What’s the age cutoff?” someone asked. “There is none!” was the reply, and it almost seemed as if they were ready to circulate applications around the room. (A 62-year-old recruit made headlines last year.)

Shortly thereafter, the meeting ended, just short of the announced hour-and-a-half duration. Satterwhite has said she plans to get these meetings back on a quarterly schedule (years ago, they were monthly). In the meantime, if you have a concern or question for her, you can email jennifer.satterwhite@seattle.gov or call her at 206-256-6820.