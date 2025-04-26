WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: 43 notes for you!

(Photo by Jerry Simmons)

The weekend is here! So are dozens of notes about what you can do in and around West Seattle today/tonight, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar (where you’ll see even more):

SATURDAY GROUP RUN: Meet at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) at 8 am for the free weekly group run.

SPECIAL OLYMPICS REGIONAL TRACK & FIELD: Qualifying competition all day at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle), 8:15 am-4 pm.

RECYCLE ROUNDUP: Don’t throw it away, recycle it! 9 am-3 pm free dropoff event outside Fauntleroy Church (9140 California SW) – here’s the latest list of what they will and won’t take this time.

BENEFIT GARDEN SALE: Plants and more to benefit the PEO Sisterhood, 9 am-3 pm just west of High Point Library in the 6000 block of the alley between 35th SW and 36th SW (cross streets are SW Raymond and SW Graham).

PLANT, ART, CRAFT SALE & BBQ: Also 9 am-3 pm, at the West Seattle Eagles HQ (4426 California SW), big sale plus 11 am-2 pm barbecue with hot dogs and burgers.

HEAVILY MEDITATED: Free community meditation, 9 am at Inner Alchemy‘s sanctuary/studio (3618 SW Alaska).

WEST SEATTLE LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL EVENT: Celebrate softball with a two-part event at Bar-S (6425 SW Admiral Way) – a panel discussion with pro softball players at 9:30 am, then a game at 11 am.

INTRODUCTORY WALK: First of two sequential weekly walking events – meeting at the same spot, 47th/Fauntleroy, first at 9:30 am for a flat-terrain 1-mile walk.

WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: Then at 10 am, join others for the full weekly walk in Lincoln Park (also meet at 47th/Fauntleroy).

YMCA HEALTHY KIDS DAY: Tons of free fun at the West Seattle YMCA (3622 SW Snoqualmie; WSB sponsor) – membership not required, just show up! From the Y:

Our activity stations for the day are as follows:

-Kayak races in the pool

-Glow in the dark yoga and zumba classes

-Bouncy House

-Basketball mini hoop challenge

-Photobooth

-Face painting

-Hula hoops

-Wood cookies crafting

-Trail Mix making

-Food samples from Distinguished Foods vendors

-Forgotten Dogs Rescue

ART MARKET AT THE LONGHOUSE: Spring edition of the Duwamish Tribe Longhouse‘s popular art markets with Native artists, first of two days, 10 am-5 pm. (4705 West Marginal Way SW)

(Photo courtesy West Seattle Tool Library)

WEST SEATTLE TOOL LIBRARY SALE: Hand and power tools are available at this huge annual tool sale, 10 am-3 pm on the northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center (4408 Delridge Way SW).

WEST SEATTLE ROCK AND GEM SHOW: Activities, displays, vendors, also happening both days this weekend, 10 am-5 pm at Alki Masonic Center (40th/Edmunds), admission and parking free!

DRUG TAKE-BACK DAY: Have expired and/or no-longer-needed medication? 10 am-2 pm, it’s one of two events each year when you can take it to the Southwest Precinct (2300 SW Webster) and dispose of it, no questions asked.

SEATTLE INDEPENDENT BOOKSTORE DAY: Paper Boat Booksellers (4522 California SW) tells us they’re celebrating 10 am-8 pm – here’s the plan, with special events and giveaways.

NORTHWEST GREEN HOME TOUR: Free regional tour, 10 am-5 pm, with two West Seattle homes among those being showcased. Here’s the map and location info. (Thanks to Jeff for the tip!)

MORNING MUSIC AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), Marco de Carvalho and Friends perform. Info about Marco’s music is here.

KHMER NEW YEAR STREET FESTIVAL: 10:30 am-5 pm, the annual block party takes over SW 98th between 15th and 16th SW in White Center. Free.

GRIEFSHARE: If you have lost someone close to you, this is for you. The series continues today, 10:30 am, Grace Church (10323 28th SW).

FREE WRITING GROUP: 10:30 am – “This is a free, weekly, in-person active writing group grounded in the Amherst Writers and Artists method. It is a safe, critique-free space. Writers of all levels welcome, 16 and up.” Our calendar listing has location and RSVP info.

SHOP TO FIGHT LEUKEMIA: In The Junction, 11 am-5 pm today, shop at CAPERS Home (4525 California SW; WSB sponsor) and/or Menashe Jewelers (4532 California SW) and part of the proceeds will go to help fight leukemia!

FAMILY STORY TIME: Canceled this week at High Point Library.

FAMILY READING TIME: Also at Paper Boat (see above for today’s main event), 11 am family reading time.

WHITE CENTER LIBRARY GUILD SALE: Second and final day of the spring rummage-and-book sale at White Center Library (1409 SW 107th) with the WC Library Guild, 11 am-4 pm. (Plants too!)

GRAND OPENING CELEBRATION: Alki Coffee Co. and Ben & Jerry’s opened Wednesday on Alki, and today is the grand-opening party – a ribbon-cutting at noon, Dub II the Husky mascot for pics 2-3 pm, balloon artist 2:30-4:30 pm, diaper drive all day for WestSide Baby. (2742 Alki SW)

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM OPEN: The home of West Seattle history is open for your visit, noon-4 pm – see the newest exhibit, about the West Duwamish Greenbelt! (61st/Stevens)

VIETNAMESE CULTURAL CENTER OPEN, WITH SAIGON COMMEMORATION: The center is open to visitors noon-3 pm, as explained here. Today at noon a ceremony commemorates the 50th anniversary of the fall of Saigon. (2236 SW Orchard)

WEST SEATTLE INDIVISIBLE NEWCOMERS: Orientation meeting, 1-2:30 pm, for the group “committed to nonviolent and persistent advocacy for democracy.” At West Seattle (Admiral) Library (2306 42nd SW)

READY FREDDY FREE PREP PARTY: Start your preparedness journey with a free, fun, short session with preparedness expert Alice Kuder, walk-ins welcome, 1 pm at Delridge Library (5423 Delridge Way SW).

MORBIDLY CURIOUS BOOK CLUB: 1 pm at Beveridge Place Pub (6413 California SW), “Waco Rising” is this month’s book.

SONG CIRCLE: New participants welcome at this monthly event, 1 pm in West Seattle – participation details are in our calendar listing.

VISCON CELLARS TASTING ROOM/WINE BAR: Tasting room open – wine by the glass or bottle – 1-6 pm at Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor).

RESOURCE FAIR: Progress Pushers welcome kids and families to Delridge Community Center (4501 Delridge Way SW) for a resource fair, 2-4 pm

FREE MASSAGE: Walk into Nepenthe (9447 35th SW) 3-5 pm for short, specific free massage.

ONE SHORT NIGHT IN THE EMERALD CITY: 5 pm at Brockey Center on the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor), Lafayette Elementary fundraising gala. Online ticket sales are closed, but you can check at the door.

LIVE AT C & P COFFEE: 6-8 pm, Makeda Belete brings “neo-soul” to C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), all ages, no cover.

‘THE SHAPE OF THE NIGHT’: This “immersive experience” has two shows a night at the historic Georgetown Steam Plant (6605 1st Ave. S.), 6:30 and 8:30 pm. Synopsis and ticket info in our calendar listing.

LIVE AT KENYON HALL: Doors 7, show 7:30, Radio Enthusiasts of Puget Sound at Kenyon Hall (7904 35th SW), celebrating the circus. All ages; tickets here.

‘ATHENA’ AT ARTSWEST: Third weekend continues, 7:30 pm at ArtsWest Playhouse (4711 California SW), for “Athena,” by Gracie Gardner – get tickets here.

WEST END GIRLS AT THE SKYLARK: West Seattle’s drag extravaganza! As reported here, tonight is hostess Cookie Couture‘s last show “for a while.” Online tickets are sold out, though you can check at the door. 8 pm. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

COMEDY AT MR. B’S MEAD CENTER: 8 pm, with Joe Gomez, Jenna Nobs, Michael Aguilera, $15. (9444 Delridge Way SW)

REVELRY ROOM DJ: Spinning starts at 9 pm with DJ 206 Dub at Revelry Room. (4547 California SW)

KARAOKE AT TALARICO’S: Saturday night singing, 10 pm at Talarico’s Pizzeria. (4718 California SW)

Got a West Seattle event coming up? If community members are welcome, your event is welcome on our calendar!