CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: New charges filed against Jason Turner after Westwood arrest

We reported earlier this week on the arrest of 40-year-old Jason Turner, who we previously mentioned after repeat mail-theft arrests three years ago. Until next February, he is in “community custody” – probation – as part of the sentence for five counts of mail theft related to those 2021 cases. Then this past Monday, he was arrested for investigation of burglary and indecent exposure for allegedly exposing himself in a Westwood-area home’s yard and at two Westwood Village stores. The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office filed one county of second-degree burglary, with sexual motivation, for the yard incident, and two counts of indecent exposure for the store incidents. The latter crime is a misdemeanor unless children 14 and under are among the victims, and the charging document alleges that they were, in at least one store. The charging documents say that in addition to the “possession of stolen mail” convictions from last year, Turner has a record including petty theft, trespassing, vandalism, and obstruction, with some of those convictions listed as having happened in California. He remains in jail, bail set at $50,000.