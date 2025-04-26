HAPPENING NOW: New life for old stuff at Fauntleroy Church’s spring 2025 Recycle Roundup

(WSB photo by Jason Grotelueschen)

That’s Sara Smith, coordinating Fauntleroy Church‘s long-running twice-yearly Recycle Roundup for the first time today, and excited about it! The church’s partner in the free dropoff event, 1 Green Planet, has two trucks ready to fill, and reinforcements waiting in the wings.

Just drive, ride, or walk up to the dropoff spot in the church’s lot at 9140 California SW before 3 pm. Sooner rather than later, so they don’t wind up with a last-minute backup! The list of what they will and won’t take is here.