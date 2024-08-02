West Seattle Wine Weekend, outdoor movie, park Shakespeare, music, more for your Friday

(Sent by Jon – Kingfisher at Longfellow Creek)

With the first weekend of August in view, here’s the Friday highlight list, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

SUMMER SCRAMBLE: Second day of this four-day West Seattle scavenger hunt – not too late to jump in! Solve the clues, win a treasure chest – as explained here.

GLASS FLOAT HUNT: Second day for this too – continuing for two weeks. 100 handcrafted glass floats hidden around West Seattle – details here!

SSC GARDEN CENTER: Plants await you at the north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus, until 3 pm.

SIDEWALK SALE: The White Center Library Guild‘s two-day sidewalk sale begins today, raising money for library programs, 11 am-3 pm, books and “gently used treasures.” (1409 SW 107th)

HIGHLAND PARK SPRAYPARK: Open 11 am-8 pm. Free! (1100 SW Cloverdale)

WADING POOLS: Open today – Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW), noon-7 pm; Delridge (4501 Delridge Way SW) and Hiawatha (2700 California SW), noon-5:30 pm.

COLMAN POOL: You can swim today in the outdoor heated-salt-water pool on the shore at Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW), noon-7 pm – session times are on the Colman Pool webpage.

WEST SEATTLE WINE WEEKEND: One ticket gets you four tasting pours at each of six West Seattle wineries, at your own pace, plus a bottle discount, for the next three days. Tickets available here, where you’ll find the list of participating wineries plus their hours.

BLUE ANGELS: They are scheduled to go up from Boeing Field around 3:35 pm for the first of three Seafair airshows.

VISCON CELLARS: In addition to participation in West Seattle Wine Weekend, it’s a regular night for the tasting room/wine bar to be open for wine by the glass or bottle – 5-9 pm – at Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor).

IT’S ALL HAPPENING: The band’s EP release show is tonight at Easy Street Records (4559 California SW), 7 pm, free, all ages.

SHAKESPEARE IN THE PARK: 7 pm at Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW), GreenStage presents “Henry VI, parts 2 and 3.” Free.

AT THE SPOT: Fridays are Live Artist Showcase nights at The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way), 7-10 pm.

AT THE SKYLARK: Doors at 7 pm for Battlestations!, Steve’s Mind, Pink Steam, $10 cover. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

DUBLIN ABBEY AT C & P: Live music at the coffeehouse, 7-9 pm, no cover, all ages. (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor)

SUMMER SUNSET SOUND BATH: 7:30 pm at Solstice Park (7400 Fauntleroy Way SW), $38. Ticket link in our calendar listing.

CAMP LONG OUTDOOR MOVIE: The first of three Fridays this month with outdoor movies at Camp Long (5200 35th SW) starts tonight at dusk (8:30ish) with “Barbie” – free, BYO chair/blanket.

REVELRY ROOM DJ: 9 pm, DJ Grizz! (4547 California SW)

JARAY’S DJ: 9 pm, DJ Buzsy at Jaray’s Lounge (2216 SW Orchard).

YOU SKATE, THEY PLAY: “Make It Loud!” at Southgate Roller Rink (9646 17th SW), roller skating to live bands, featuring Licorice Chamber, 2 Libras, Replicas, . 9 pm. $18 cover, $5 skate.

What are we missing? If you have something else to add to our event lists and calendar, please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!