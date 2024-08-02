SEEN OFF WEST SEATTLE: Sunrise salmon fishing

(Photo by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

Thanks to everyone who sent photos of today’s sunrise over downtown, with fishing boats out on the bay. It’s the first of four consecutive days in which inner Elliott Bay is open to Chinook salmon fishing until noon, according to the state Department of Fish and Wildlife, which is posting fishing-season updates here. This next photo, taken, a bit later, is from Brian Moore:

Brian says the Don Armeni Boat Ramp parking lot “was full by 5:00,” so apparently this was an exception to Parks’ earlier statement about the 6:00 am lot-opening time. According to WDFW, fishing is supposed to end by noon each day, so note that traffic will be busy around the park in the early afternoons as well as the early mornings, through Monday.