WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: What’s up today, plus bridge-traffic reminder

We start again today with a major traffic-alert reminder:

(Photo sent by Eddie – contractor Combined Construction staging under the bridge for SSV work)

EASTBOUND SPOKANE STREET VIADUCT CLOSED: The all-weekend-long closure continues for the eastbound Spokane Street Viaduct – the continuation of the high bridge from the Highway 99 overpass to I-5 – plus the inside westbound lane. This is for the ongoing resurfacing project. Here’s the latest traffic-camera image:

(SDOT camera’s latest look at the Spokane St. Viaduct)

If this reopens earlier than planned, as it did last weekend, we’ll publish a separate update. Meantime, here’s what’s happening on your summer Sunday, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar (where you’ll find even more):

BIG BLUE TRUCK: Second weekend for the return of the Northwest Center‘s donation-dropoff truck (WSB sponsor) to West Seattle! You’ll find it outside WaFd Bank (4102 California SW). Our calendar listing has info on what items the truck will accept. 9 am-5 pm.

SWIM IN THE SOUND: At 9 am, you can join a group plunge into Puget Sound off Alki – meet at Statue of Liberty Plaza (61st/Alki).

WESTIES RUN CLUB: 9 am, the Westies meet up at Caffe Ladro (7011 California SW) for this week’s Sunday run.

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm, midsummer produce, plus beverages, baked goods, flowers, cheese, fish, meat, prepared food, nuts, candy, more. (California SW between SW Alaska and SW Oregon)

ZUCCHINI RACING AT THE MARKET: It’s that one special day every summer when kids of all ages get a chance to turn a zucchini into a “vegetable vehicle” and race it down a ramp, 11 am-1 pm at the market.

SUNDAYS IN THE ALLEY: Pop-up shopping experience – music and food too – behind Carmilia’s, in the alley behind the east side of the 4500 block of California SW, 10 am-3 pm. More info in our calendar listing.

GRIEF WALK: 10 am, meet at the Hinds entrance to Schmitz Preserve Park for a Grief Walk with Listening to Grief.

CAMPAIGN BRACELETS: Outdoor table at 4155 California SW where supporters of Vice President Kamala Harris‘s presidential campaign can get or make friendship bracelets.

bRUNch: Ounces (3809 Delridge Way SW) welcomes you for a fun run (11 am) and/or brunch (11 am-2 pm) – Sully Eats is on site; see the menu here.

ADMIRAL CHURCH COMMUNITY JAZZ PICNIC: Noon-3 pm, all welcome for free food and free music, on the lawn at Admiral Church. (4320 SW Hill)

COLMAN POOL: The outdoor heated-salt-water pool on the shore at Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW) is open to the public today, noon-7 pm – session times are on the Colman Pool webpage.

LINCOLN PARK WADING POOL: Elsewhere at Lincoln Park, you’ll find this 7-days-a-week city wading pool, noon-7 pm, in the central upper part of the park near the north play area.

E.C. HUGHES WADING POOL: Also open noon-7 pm. (2805 SW Holden)

TIP TOP ICE CREAM POP-UP: From New Zealand via Highland Park, popping up today noon-6 pm at Future Primitive Alki (2536 Alki SW).

ALKI POINT LIGHTHOUSE TOURS: U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary volunteers are back at Alki Point Lighthouse today for free tours starting at 1 pm; get there by 3:45 pm for the last tour of the day. (3201 Alki SW)

CHAMBER MUSIC MASTERPIECES: Concert with EUROPA Ensemble and Music Northwest at St. John the Baptist Episcopal Church (3050 California SW), 3 pm. Ticket info and program details are in our calendar listing.

FREE OUTDOOR YOGA: 6 pm at Emma Schmitz Memorial Overlook (4500 block Beach Drive SW) with Dragonfly – details in our calendar listing.

GONG BATH & NATURE MEDITATION: 7:30 pm at Lowman Beach Park (7017 Beach Drive SW) – ticket link’s in our calendar listing.

(Friday night’s sunset – photo by Curry Gibson)

LIVE MUSIC AT THE ALLEY: Enjoy Sunday night music with the Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (4509 California SW), 8-10 pm.

