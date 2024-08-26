We learned last week, via a post in the WSB Community Forums, that a longtime reader had died suddenly. That was a fitting place for the original announcement, as Mike Stahl contributed so much to discussions there back in the forums’ early (pre-social-media) days. He enhanced many news-comment discussions too. But his story went beyond discussion participation, as noted by the friends who announced his passing, as they provided this proper obituary to say goodbye:

Mike Stahl (miws to many of us) was a (mostly) lifetime resident of West Seattle.

He lived in many of West Seattle’s neighborhoods including South Admiral, Morgan Junction, and Highland Park. Mike graduated from Chief Sealth HS in 1975, and was a cashier for McLendon Hardware.

Although Mike was a self-described introvert, he remained active in his communities both online and off. Known as “miws” on the West Seattle Blog, he remained engaged with local happenings, commenting on posts until a couple of days before he died.

He was also a longtime volunteer for the local animal welfare nonprofit Furry Faces Foundation. He could be found as a greeter and cashier for the annual gift-wrap fundraiser at Beveridge Place, and table host during West Seattle Summer Fest.

Mike was an advocate for the homeless, having experienced homelessness himself and spending time living in a tent in the original Nickelsville encampment, as well as trying to navigate the system of local shelters when he got too sick to stay in a tent. He stayed active in the Facebook group “Facing Homelessness,” where he offered encouragement and hope to others dealing with the challenges that come with being unhoused.

When anyone talks about Mike, they remark on his “cheerful attitude,” or kindness, or resiliency. This despite his many years, particularly as an adult, of varying life-altering illnesses and their lifelong effects.

Since July of 2023, Mike was a resident of Park Place Senior Housing in the NewHolly neighborhood. He was happy there because he was able to maintain his independence in his own apartment, and able to get a helping hand whenever he needed it. The facility’s front desk host noted, “He was one of the few people who would lift his head and say ‘hello’ whenever he walked by.”

A remembrance in Mike’s honor will be planned and announced on the Blog.