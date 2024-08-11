West Seattle, Washington

11 Sunday

61℉

READER REPORT: Driver crashes through fence, abandons car

August 11, 2024 11:34 am
|      1 COMMENT
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle police

The photo above is from a texter who says they walked past that vehicle at Fauntleroy and Myrtle this morning around 7 am and that it was still running. We then heard from Aaron, who sent this report and other photos:

I’m writing on behalf of a couple neighbors at Myrtle and Fauntleroy across the street from Gatewood Elementary.

According to the neighbors, a stolen car hit the electrical pole in front of their house and then drove through their fence before being abandoned earlier this morning.

SPD has been through but I don’t have the police report number. Seattle City Light will come later today to replace the pole.

Aaron says the neighbors reported this happened in the 6 am hour. We haven’t found the police-report number or dispatch audio yet but will add any other available info when we do.

Share This

1 Reply to "READER REPORT: Driver crashes through fence, abandons car"

  • Guy August 11, 2024 (11:40 am)
    Reply

    Was that Landcruiser reported stolen on here a while back? Extra shame for the person that stole that beautiful rig!

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.