READER REPORT: Driver crashes through fence, abandons car

The photo above is from a texter who says they walked past that vehicle at Fauntleroy and Myrtle this morning around 7 am and that it was still running. We then heard from Aaron, who sent this report and other photos:

I’m writing on behalf of a couple neighbors at Myrtle and Fauntleroy across the street from Gatewood Elementary. According to the neighbors, a stolen car hit the electrical pole in front of their house and then drove through their fence before being abandoned earlier this morning. SPD has been through but I don’t have the police report number. Seattle City Light will come later today to replace the pole.

Aaron says the neighbors reported this happened in the 6 am hour. We haven’t found the police-report number or dispatch audio yet but will add any other available info when we do.