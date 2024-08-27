West Seattle, Washington

ONLINE SAFETY: Village Green West Seattle hosting free cybersecurity presentation Thursday

The recent cyberattacks on SEA and on the Seattle Public Library are reminders that online security is a concern for us all. This Thursday, you’re invited to learn about risks and protection, as well as fraud/scam protection, in a cybersecurity presentation by the Seattle Neighborhood Group, hosted at Village Green West Seattle (2615 SW Barton; WSB sponsor). It’s scheduled for 1-2:30 pm in Building 2 at the complex, and all are welcome – RSVP is requested but not required; corinne@villagegreenretirement.com.

