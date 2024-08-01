MORE MUSIC: Here’s the 2024 Admiral Funktion block-party band lineup!

The final Admiral Music in the Parks concert is ending, but the Admiral Neighborhood Association is moving right on to the runup for its next big summer event – tonight ANA announced the band lineup for this year’s Admiral Funktion block party, a little over three weeks away:

The Potholes and NovaChrome both also performed at last month’s West Seattle Summer Fest (The Potholes also played Admiral Music in the Parks and the Morgan Junction Community Festival). Admiral Funktion will happen on California SW north of Admiral, 11 am-10 pm Saturday, August 24 – see you there!