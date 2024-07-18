HAPPENING NOW: Admiral Music in the Parks’ first concert

Happening right now at Belvedere Park, the first of this year’s three summer concerts presented by the Admiral Neighborhood Association. They’ve given a new name – Admiral Music in the Parks – to what was for many years Summer Concerts at Hiawatha (which isn’t a viable venue currently because of the community-center overhaul). Each of this year’s concerts will be at a different park in Admiral. Tonight’s series-opening show is a double bill, Troy Aylesworth (who’s up first) and The Potholes. Get here before 8 pm if you’re not here already – bring a chair and/or blanket and/or picnic.