How would Good To Go! work at new Fauntleroy ferry dock? Community Advisory Group to discuss next Wednesday

It’s the information long requested by the Community Advisory Group for the Fauntleroy ferry-dock replacement project – results of a study on how dock operations would work if the electronic pass Good To Go! is used. The CAG will finally get to hear about and discuss it next Wednesday (August 21). The online meeting also will include an update on how the project might change the Fauntleroy Way intersection at the dock entrance. The meeting at 6 pm Wednesday is open to community attendance; go here to register for the link. The CAG’s most-recent meeting was a little over a month ago (WSB coverage here). The project is still in a relatively early planning stage, with the new dock’s size and configuration yet to be chosen.