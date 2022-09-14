West Seattle, Washington

FOLLOWUP: 26th/28th/Andover/Yancy protected bike lane complete

September 14, 2022 10:36 am
First, six years of RVs … then, eco-blocks … now, a protected bike lane. SDOT says the bike lane installed from SW Andover and 26th to Yancy/Avalon is complete, now that the post installation is complete.

The announcement to what had been dubbed the “SW Andover Collaboration Team,” which included the two major businesses along Andover, was forwarded by City Councilmember Lisa Herbold‘s staff. It’s only been a month since the full plan emerged, which in turn was less than two months after the long-running RV encampment was cleared.

  • DC September 14, 2022 (10:51 am)
    Has there ever been a bike lane completed this fast – from first proposal to design to completion? I guess we should start parking RVs on every street we want bike lanes? 

  • M September 14, 2022 (11:15 am)
    Concrete curbs to protect the planting strip but not the people riding. Brilliant.

