FOLLOWUP: 26th/28th/Andover/Yancy protected bike lane complete

First, six years of RVs … then, eco-blocks … now, a protected bike lane. SDOT says the bike lane installed from SW Andover and 26th to Yancy/Avalon is complete, now that the post installation is complete.

The announcement to what had been dubbed the “SW Andover Collaboration Team,” which included the two major businesses along Andover, was forwarded by City Councilmember Lisa Herbold‘s staff. It’s only been a month since the full plan emerged, which in turn was less than two months after the long-running RV encampment was cleared.