City ‘closely monitoring’ SW Trenton RV encampment

RVs have parked along SW Trenton, northwest of Westwood Village, for years. We noted usually one or two earlier this year. But readers have been pointing out a larger number lately – we’ve counted five in recent weeks – and pointing out that some of the associated activity is blocking the sidewalk. With this on the route students travel to and from the center, we’ve been asked if the city plans any action. So we took the question to the mayor’s office, which convenes the multi-department Unified Care Team, in charge of encampment “resolution.” Here’s the reply we reeived from spokesperson Callie Craighead:

The Unified Care Team (UCT) is closely monitoring this site and coordinating with Parking Enforcement teams to address RVs and other lived-in vehicles that are in violation of the City’s 72-hour parking rules along SW Trenton. The UCT prioritizes encampments for resolution based on public safety data, mobility and accessibility impacts, impact on the environment, and proximity to schools and other spaces where children are present. A resolution date for this site is pending; in the lead-up to site resolution planning, the UCT will continue coordinating with Parking Enforcement teams as well as providing ongoing trash removal and the mitigation of public health and safety hazards such as propane tanks. Residents should continue to report public safety concerns, criminal activity, or other emergency situations by calling 9-1-1 …

For non-emergency situations, other city reps have advised reporting encampments via Find It Fix It.