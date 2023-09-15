FOLLOWUP: New permanent ‘no parking 11 pm-5 am’ signs going up on Harbor Avenue

(WSB photo, Thursday evening)

Thanks for the tip! The residents’ group that’s been long campaigning for changes on Harbor and Alki Avenues is getting another of their requests granted: SDOT has started installing “No Parking 11 pm-5 am” signs on Harbor. The request was reiterated at a community meeting with city officials back in June (WSB coverage here), and one of the group leaders, Mike Gain, says he’s been in continuous contact with the city in the ensuing months. According to his correspondence with SDOT, the department sent notices of the impending sign installation to 500 residential/business addresses “along the Harbor Avenue SW corridor” in late August. Gain says SDOT plans to put up the signs in four “segments” and what’s up now, toward the southern end of Harbor, is just the start. He says, “Hopefully this will eliminate the overnight parking of the RV’s, trailers, and vehicles that have been parked and lined up on Harbor Avenue for years.” (Last time we checked, just a few remained.) We have an inquiry out to SDOT to find out more about the signage plan, including locations – in his collaboration with the city, Gain had recommend the signs be “strategically placed.” We’ll add whatever we hear back.