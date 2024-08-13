ELECTION 2024: Where five races’ results stand, one week later

One week after voting ended in our state’s primary, the vote-counting is mostly done, though the election results won’t be certified for another week. We’re checking back on a few races of note:

CITY COUNCIL CITYWIDE POSITION 8: Whoever wins in November gets to serve the final year of this unexpired term – and then next fall there’s a vote for a full four-year term. Challenger Alexis Mercedes Rinck will be on the November ballot along with appointed incumbent Councilmember Tanya Woo; none of the other three candidates got out of single digits. Current count for the top two, with 43 percent citywide turnout:

Alexis Mercedes Rinck – 98,902 – 50.17%

Tanya Woo – 75,684 – 38.39%

STATE COMMISSIONER OF PUBLIC LANDS: There’s been some suspense about whether the November contest would be between two Republicans, but King County Councilmember Dave Upthegrove of Des Moines, a Democrat, has been holding onto second place for a few days now. Current count for the top three:

Jaime Herrera Beutler (R) – 408,179 – 21.9%

Dave Upthegrove (D) – 390,973 – 20.98%

Sue Kuehl Pederson (R) – 385,510 – 20.68%

STATE ATTORNEY GENERAL: West Seattleite Nick Brown, a Democrat and former U.S. Attorney, is headed for the general against Republican Pete Serrano, mayor of Pasco. Current count for the top two:

Pete Serrano (R) – 92,016 – 41.82%

Nick Brown (D) – 672,076 – 35.48%

34TH DISTRICT STATE HOUSE: Though each race has only two candidates, they were on the primary ballot (and will be on the November ballot too) because that’s the law for partisan races, so here’s a look at the current count for both seats:

Position 1

Emily Alvarado (D)* – 37,746 -86.45%

Kimberly M. Cloud (R) – 5,820 – 13.33%

Position 2

Joe Fitzgibbon (D)* – 37,418 – 85.36%

Jolie Lansdowne (R) – 6,366 – 14.52%

If you’re interested in seeing how the results have evolved over the week, here’s what these races looked like after the first count last Tuesday.

P.S. Updated state results are here; updated King County results are here.