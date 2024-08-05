Celebration of life planned in September for Paul M. Wilson, 1951-2024

Family and friends will gather September 27 to remember Paul “Mike” Wilson. Here’s the remembrance being shared with his community now:

Paul Michael Wilson, affectionately known as Mike, a cherished longtime resident of West Seattle, passed away on June 27th, 2024, after a battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

Born on July 26th, 1951, to Paul Leroy Wilson and Rosemary Anne Tierney Wilson, Mike’s life was a testament to love, friendship, and service. Mike is survived by his devoted wife Pam Wilson, his sons Thomas (Emily) and Michael (Christina), and his beloved grandchildren Henry, Jack, Michelangelo, and Callahan, who affectionately called him “Papa.”

Mike’s early years were filled with joyous memories of boating adventures in the Puget Sound and the San Juan Islands, fishing trips, and carefree days at Alki Beach. Whether he was roller skating, skim boarding, or simply soaking in the local community, he embraced life with enthusiasm and joy.

As graduate of West Seattle High School, Class of 1969, Mike began his adult life by serving his country in the Navy as a Boatswain’s Mate on the USS Cochrane from 1970 to 1973. His naval service was marked by the formation of lifelong bonds. Upon completing his service, Mike attended North Seattle Community College and University of Washington, laying the groundwork for his future endeavors. Following college, Mike briefly worked with his parents at their unemployment agency before embarking on a career with UPS as a truck driver. It was at UPS where Mike’s dedication to workers’ rights blossomed; he became a shop steward, fiercely advocating for fair contracts. His passion led him to a distinguished career as a business agent with the Teamsters Union, first at Local 174, 313 and later at Local No. 763. Known as a formidable negotiator, Mike was renowned for his thorough investigations and adept application of labor rules, law, and contract language.

In 1980, Mike met the love of his life, Pam, and they made their home in West Seattle, where they started their family. Beyond his professional achievements, Mike was deeply involved in his community, coaching his son’s basketball and baseball teams, and contributing to the Holy Rosary Christmas tree lot. He cherished time spent with his family, teaching his boys to play cribbage and golf, and was always fond of visiting Husky Deli for his favorite ice cream. Mike found immense happiness in road trips to Sun Valley and family vacations in Lake Chelan. He delighted in the outdoor activities, breathtaking scenery and family escapades which included fishing, biking, hiking, swimming, paddle boarding, and floating the river.

Mike will forever be remembered for his warm chuckle, bright smile, and his unyielding kindness and dedication. His legacy is one of love, fairness, and joy that will continue to inspire all who knew him. A Celebration of Life will be held in honor of Mike at the West Seattle Golf Course on September 27, 2024, from noon – 3 pm. His memory will live on in the hearts of all who loved him.

Please share condolences and memories on the Tribute Wall at emmickfunerals.com/obituary/Paul-Wilson

Arrangements entrusted to Emmick Family Funeral Home of West Seattle