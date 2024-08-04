UPDATE: Car-on-side crash in The Junction

3:13 PM: The other Seattle Fire incident working right now is a two-car crash, one reportedly on its side, at 41st and Oregon in The Junction. Someone is reported trapped in one of the vehicles, with bystanders trying to help before SFD arrives. Updates to come.

3:23 PM: Thanks to Kyle for the photo above. Everyone is out of the vehicles, officers have told dispatch. Avoid the area for a while.

(WSB photo)

3:37 PM: We’re told at the scene that one person is going to be taken to the hospital by private ambulance; their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. Police are talking to the drivers to try to sort out how this happened.