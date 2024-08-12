BIZNOTE: Azuma Sushi’s proprietors to retire, but restaurant will stay open

(WSB file photo)

Eight years ago, we reported on Azuma Sushi in The Junction closing on Sundays after 16 years of being open every single day. Now, owners Harry and Jennifer are going to get a more extensive break – they’re retiring, after running their restaurant for almost a quarter-century! But Azuma Sushi will stay open, and will even bring back sit-down dining. Here’s the announcement sent to us:

Azuma Sushi Transitioning to New Ownership

In some ways, it seems like only yesterday that we first opened our doors. But January 18, 2000 is more than twenty four and a half years ago now! Starting from that very first day, West Seattle has welcomed us with open arms, and we are so grateful to our customers, old and new, for helping us build a successful business, and really, achieve the American dream. You have been with us through so many ups and downs through the years, and we couldn’t have done it without your support. That is especially true of the recent pandemic, which tested all of us so much. It has been such a joy to get to know you, see your kids grow up, and become friends with you. Our family, including our kids (who you may remember helping out from time to time), has so many fond memories of the times we all shared together.

That is why it is bittersweet to announce that we are retiring, and that Azuma Sushi will be transitioning to new ownership. August 30th will be our last day. After that, Azuma will be closed for about a month, until the reopening date of September 28th. Don’t worry, we are keeping things in the Azuma family and will be around in the fall (with reduced hours!) to help with the transition to new ownership. We are excited to see where Jenny (a former waitress that many of you probably remember) will take things and know that you will be excited to once again be able to dine in at Azuma. We hope that you will embrace the new Azuma and that it can continue to be a part of the West Seattle community for many years to come.

Thank you, again, from the bottom of our hearts. It has been a pleasure to serve you, and we will miss seeing you all.

– Harry and Jennifer