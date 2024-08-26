BACK TO SCHOOL: Can you help with Madison MS spruce-up Tuesday?

Just a little over a week remains in summer break – and one local school community would love your help with a cleanup tomorrow! Here’s the invitation:

Please come join the Madison PTSA and A Cleaner Alki as they spruce-up the Madison Middle School campus to prepare for the new school year this Tuesday, August 27 from 9:30-11:30 AM. All are welcome to volunteer! We are happy to sign student’s volunteer hour sheets. More details can be found here. Thank you and we hope to see you there.

First day of classes for Seattle Public Schools is a week from Wednesday – on September 4.