Wondering about the smoke-red sunset?

Our phone photo doesn’t do it full justice but that was an unmistakably smoke-red sunset just moments ago. We noticed the haze about an hour earlier, as the early evening sunlight was tinted that telltale yellow. Current air-quality readings are not suggesting trouble but there are definitely wildfires both to the north in B.C. and over in Eastern Washington. (added 9:08 pm) The National Weather Service‘s just-posted forecast-discussion update describes it as “some light upper level haze from area fires” and says “stronger westerly winds aloft” will push it away tomorrow.