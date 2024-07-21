West Seattle, Washington

21 Sunday

66℉

Wondering about the smoke-red sunset?

July 21, 2024 8:56 pm
|      2 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle weather

Our phone photo doesn’t do it full justice but that was an unmistakably smoke-red sunset just moments ago. We noticed the haze about an hour earlier, as the early evening sunlight was tinted that telltale yellow. Current air-quality readings are not suggesting trouble but there are definitely wildfires both to the north in B.C. and over in Eastern Washington. (added 9:08 pm) The National Weather Service‘s just-posted forecast-discussion update describes it as “some light upper level haze from area fires” and says “stronger westerly winds aloft” will push it away tomorrow.

Share This

2 Replies to "Wondering about the smoke-red sunset?"

  • Christopher B. July 21, 2024 (9:36 pm)
    Reply

    Was looking around for info about this earlier but couldn’t find anything. Once again, WSB for the win.

  • brizone July 21, 2024 (9:36 pm)
    Reply

    Lots of vertically-integrated smoke over the entire continent right now.  

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.