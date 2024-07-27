WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Summer-camp counselor assaulted

Reader report, received today from a staffer at Hazelwood Preschool, which rents space at Fauntleroy Church, next to Fauntleroy Park, and is operating a summer camp program too:

We have to use a small part of a Fauntleroy Park trail to get to our playground. Yesterday – Friday, July 26th, around 2 PM – two of our camp counselors were leading a group of 4-7 year olds up the trail and entered our playground. While the children were getting inside, a man walking his Husky off-leash was coming down the trail toward our group. His dog, though not aggressive, ran toward the children and jumped up on the gate as it was closing, which opened it more and he tried to come inside. One of our summer camp counselors immediately intervened, placing himself between the dog and the children, and called for the owner to get his dog on a leash. Unfortunately, the man became very upset and aggressive, yelled and grabbed our staff member, and pushed him violently against the slide, causing him to hit his head and fall to the ground. The man then quickly left the premises. While none of the children were physically harmed, many of them witnessed the incident and were understandably scared.

The man then walked to the parking lot of Fauntleroy Church, where our security cameras took this picture below.

Unfortunately, his car doesn’t have plates so the police have not yet been able to locate him.

We need help identifying this man. The man was wearing a blue shirt and shorts. White, possibly in his 40s. Tan with short hair. The police gave us an incident #, 24-207530, and if anyone has any information, they want them to call 911.