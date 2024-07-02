FOURTH OF JULY: Seattle Parks will turn on lighting at four local fields for two nights again this year

(Reader photo of fireworks debris collected post-Fourth at Walt Hundley Playfield park)

The annual announcement is just in – Seattle Parks will turn on the lighting at fields around the city for two nights in hopes of discouraging fireworks use. The list includes the same four as last year – two of which have since received new turf:

Delridge Playfield, 4458 Delridge Way SW

Hiawatha Playfield, 2700 California Ave. SW

Walt Hundley Playfield, 6920 34th Ave. SW

West Seattle Stadium, 4432 35th Ave. SW

Parks’ announcement says the lights at those fields (and most others on its list) will be on from “approximately” 9 pm Wednesday and Thursday (July 3-4) nights and turned off at 11 pm, with roving security then monitoring fields until 2 am. The list does not include Seattle Public Schools-owned fields (which include West Seattle’s Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex and Madison Middle School); the district has historically just had roving security monitoring its fields.