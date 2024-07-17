COUNTDOWN: Alki Art Fair 2024 is two days away!

Here’s a reminder about another big West Seattle summer event this weekend – the Alki Art Fair! It will line the promenade, from Alki Bathhouse westward, with artist booths Friday, Saturday, and Sunday (July 19-21), with live music on Saturday and Sunday (the main stage is on the lawn east of the Bathhouse). Hours are 2-8 pm Friday, 10 am-6 pm Saturday and Sunday, for artist booths, noon-7 pm Saturday and 11 am-5 pm Sunday for live music. More than 90 artists are participating this year – see the lists (grouped by their specialties) here, plus a lineup of almost 20 “emerging artists.” The festival is free, with the help of donations and volunteers (check at the booth by the Bathhouse for ways you can support – often there are fundraising silent auctions or raffles during the festival).

P.S. An interactive Kid Zone “featuring hands-on art and music activities for all ages” plus a dozen food vendors, too!