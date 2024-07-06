Calling the West Seattle High School Class of 1958!

Summertime reunions continue! We received lthis announcement last night:

The West Seattle High School Class of 1958 has reserved time at the West Seattle Golf Course Monday, August 5th, for their annual Golf Tournament. All of the class of ’58 and friends of the class of 1958 are invited to participate.

All that are interested in the Tournament or the following lunch should contact Gary Tisdale or Bob Nuber as soon as possible to secure a spot. Entries must be received by July 24th.

Gary Tisdale: g.tisdale@comcast.com

Bob Nuber: bjnuber@icloud.com