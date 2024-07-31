BIZNOTE: New tenant penciled in for ex-credit union space in West Seattle Junction

site_plan_gene_jaurez_west_seattle-073024

One month after Sound Credit Union closed at 4730 California SW in The Junction, there’s an early-stage permit filing for a new tenant: Gene Juarez Salons and Spas. The Seattle-founded chain – owned by an L.A.-headquartered investment firm since 2018 – has filed a site plan for the 2,700-square-foot space from which SCU cleared out at the end of June. Gene Juarez currently has 12 locations around the region. We have an inquiry out to the company to ask about the prospective West Seattle salon.