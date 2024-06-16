WEST SEATTLE WEEKEND SCENE: Potter Construction’s Rampathon result

Thanks to Karl at Potter Construction (WSB sponsor) for sending the photo. On Saturday, Potter Construction again participated in the Master Builders Association of King and Snohomish Counties‘ annual Rampathon, during which volunteer labor and donated materials result in access ramps for residents in need. This year, Laurie at Potter Construction tells us, the recipients are “a local West Seattle retired couple, in need of a permanent ramp due to mobility issues.” The builders’ association takes applications from prospective ramp recipients each winter. Potter has been participating since the early 2000s.