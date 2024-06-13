West Seattle, Washington

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen Kia Soul with distinctive paint job

June 13, 2024 2:47 pm
 |   Crime | West Seattle news

You’ll recognize this stolen car if you see it. Reported by Emma:

Our Kia Soul was stolen last night, sometime between 11 PM 6/12 and 7:30 AM 6/13 from our neighborhood near the West Seattle Bridge. It’s a very distinctive blue car with a flame paint job and roof rack on it; we’re hoping that helps us recover it quickly. Please call 911 if you see the car.

Year/Make/Model: 2017 Kia Soul
Color: Blue with flames
VIN: (ends in 8518)
License Plate: BQU7212
Case number: 2024-160559

Call 911 if you see it.

