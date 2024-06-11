Mioposto in Admiral: Welcoming a returning West Seattle Blog sponsor

Today we welcome Mioposto as a returning WSB sponsor! Here’s what they would like you to know about their restaurant:

Mioposto is a family-owned open-flame pizzeria, Italian kitchen, and bar located on California Ave in the Admiral neighborhood. Our journey began in the Mt. Baker neighborhood of Seattle in 2006, with the goal of creating a date-night pizzeria that adhered to the Italian tradition of using the finest ingredients while serving as a community gathering spot. The concept was a success, leading us to search for another neighborhood that shared our community-minded values. West Seattle was an easy choice, and we opened Mioposto Admiral in 2015. We are honored to be celebrating our ninth year with you. Whether you’re looking for a local date-night spot, a place to meet friends for happy hour, or somewhere to take the whole family for brunch, Mio is the place. We hope to have created spaces where you can sit back, feel seen, safe, and accepted just as you are.

“The only source of heat in our kitchen is our 800-degree oven,” says General Manager Scott Whited. “We focus on open-flame cooking to bring out the bold and honest flavors of the ingredients we use, from our pizzas to unique brunch items.” We freshly mill our tomatoes each day to create the bases for our pizzas, lasagnas, baked eggs, and more, adding only a touch of salt. This is honest cooking we believe in and that you can taste. “Next time you’re in, ask for a taste of our milled tomatoes and experience the freshness,” says Scott. In addition to our creative pizza combinations, you will find our succulent open-flame ribeye, calamari, Hood Canal clams, antipasti, our signature Caesar salad, craft cocktails, local Washington wines, and so much more.

“What people may not know is that we serve brunch and our lunch special seven days a week,” says Scott. “If you’re feeling tired of typical brunch fare, I encourage you to check out our menu – it’s something different and unique.” Brunch hours are Monday-Friday from 11:30 am to 3 pm, and Saturday & Sunday from 10 am to 3 pm. On the brunch menu, you will find our signature breakfast pizza with crispy pancetta and sunny-side-up eggs, or our panenata, which features our house-made bread soaked in egg custard with local Washington apples and pancetta, cooked in our hot oven in a cast iron skillet and finished with powdered sugar and maple syrup.

A major pillar of Mioposto is our commitment to our community. In 2023, we donated over $40,000 to various non-profits, school PTAs, and community organizations through our Pizza and Philanthropy program, which includes sponsorships, dine-out fundraising evenings, and gift card and food donations. We provide livable wages and comprehensive benefits to our employees, including 100% company-paid health care and investments in their futures through our 401(k) plan. We strive to protect the environment by sourcing ingredients domestically and locally and by providing compostable packaging to lessen our impact on the planet. We believe in treating people with dignity and respect, regardless of gender, race, nationality, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, or gender expression. Mioposto is a safe place for all. Thank you for making it possible.

More at www.miopostopizza.com and our Instagram @mioposto.

