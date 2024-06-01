West Seattle, Washington

01 Saturday

61℉

HAPPENING NOW: West Seattle High School Car Show

June 1, 2024 1:50 pm
0 COMMENTS
Another free-to-see event happening right now – the third annual car show organized by West Seattle High School students. Below are Noah and Nevaeh from the WSHS Greasy Peeps Car Club, with the auto-shop class teacher Carmin Thomas:

The show was open to community participation – here are just a few of the entries:

This is all happening in the WSHS lot (3000 California SW) until about 3:30 pm. That’s immediately preceding the WSHS all-school reunion, which starts at 4 and is usually accompanied by a display of classic cars too!

