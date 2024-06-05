FOLLOWUP: Seattle Public Library still struggling with tech trouble

A week and a half after first word of “disruptions,” the Seattle Public Library still isn’t operating at full speed. Their webpage listing which services are available and which aren’t hasn’t been updated in a few days, so we asked SPL spokesperson Laura Gentry about the status. She says they’re working on an update for later today or tomorrow morning, but they still don’t know how much longer it’ll be until all services are available: “Unfortunately, we are still not in a place to be able to provide a ballpark timeline, as too many factors are in play for the secure restoration of systems.” On May 28, SPL said a “ransomware event” was the cause of the trouble.