Going to the library? ‘Disruptions’ affecting some services

Thanks for the tip! Seattle Public Library branches are reporting some tech trouble today:

Due to disruptions to the Library network, several services will be unavailable including public computers, public printing, and some online services. Library technology staff are working to restore services, but at this time there is no estimated time for restoration.

A post on the SPL X/Twitter account shows some system work was already planned for today anyway. All SPL facilities are scheduled to be closed for the Memorial Day holiday tomorrow.