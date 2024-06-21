West Seattle, Washington

21 Friday

61℉

CRIME WATCH: Gunfire on the West Seattle Bridge

June 21, 2024 11:23 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   Crime | West Seattle news

Police have just reported finding a casing on the westbound West Seattle Bridge, before the Harbor exit, after a driver reported being shot while driving in that area this past hour. The victim is reported to have subsequently driven to Harborview Medical Center; we haven’t heard the extent of his injury, but officers told dispatch that the victim’s car has four bullet holes. They also say the victim described the other vehicle as an electric-blue Toyota Camry, possibly with a black roof. If you have any information on this, call 911.

Share This

No Replies to "CRIME WATCH: Gunfire on the West Seattle Bridge"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.