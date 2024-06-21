CRIME WATCH: Gunfire on the West Seattle Bridge

Police have just reported finding a casing on the westbound West Seattle Bridge, before the Harbor exit, after a driver reported being shot while driving in that area this past hour. The victim is reported to have subsequently driven to Harborview Medical Center; we haven’t heard the extent of his injury, but officers told dispatch that the victim’s car has four bullet holes. They also say the victim described the other vehicle as an electric-blue Toyota Camry, possibly with a black roof. If you have any information on this, call 911.