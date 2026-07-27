VIDEO: Hometown applause for West Seattle Little League’s first-ever state softball champions

West Seattle Little League‘s 11U Softball All-Stars won their historic softball championship on Saturday 25+ miles away in Gig Harbor – so many hometown fans didn’t get to be there to cheer for them – but this afternoon at Bar-S, the players and their supporters got to make up for that. The players were introduced during a break in play in the state tournament WSLL is currenly hosting. Then they unveiled their championship banner in its spot along the banners from WSLL’s two baseball state championships:

And before the brief celebration wrapped up, the group shot:

Proud parents, grandparents, coaches, etc. were there to record the moment:

Among them was District 1 City Councilmember Rob Saka, whose daughter Maeve is on the championship team. As noted in our West Seattle Grand Parade coverage two Saturdays ago, he walked in the parade with the team, handing out LOVE SOFTBALL stickers to spectators.

SIDE NOTE: Though WSLL doesn’t have a team in the state tournament it’s hosting for a younger group of players, it’s fun to watch and you’re welcome to come claim a spot on the bleachers this week – here’s the bracket with teams and times.