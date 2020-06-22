FOLLOWUP: What investigators are, and aren’t, saying about the human remains found off Alki Avenue

(WSB photo, Friday)

Lots of questions today about the story we first reported on Friday evening, human remains found off Duwamish Head. As promised, we’ve followed up. First, the biggest question: No information yet on whose remains, or how they died – that’s up to the King County Medical Examiner’s Office, and we just checked with them – they told us it may take several days, and they have nothing to report right now. As for Seattle Police, we’ve talked with them too. Their next steps depend on what the ME’s Office determine. But for now, it is a homicide investigation.

We also asked SPD about the TikTok videos that surfaced over the weekend, as discussed in the comment section following our Friday report. Det. Mark Jamieson says SPD “is aware” of the videos, and while they can’t attest to authenticity, he can say that the report does show the initial call was for “a suitcase that smelled really bad,” which is the circumstance presented in the videos (police previously had not mentioned a suitcase, only plastic bags). And yes, as noted in one video, he says, police did not arrive for two hours – they had no officers available to send when the call first came in around 2 pm; they arrived around 4 pm. On TikTok, the teens say the suitcase was on the rocks but then the tide started taking it, and its bagged contents, away.

(Side note: The gruesome nature of the case has attracted attention from around the world; we’ve received calls from a British tabloid and a nationally syndicated TV show.)