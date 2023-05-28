CRIME WATCH: Shooting victim found dead at Don Armeni Boat Ramp

6:30 AM: Thanks to Stewart L. for the photos. Homicide and CSI detectives are at Don Armeni Boat Ramp after a shooting victim was found dead.

It happened around 4 am – the initial SFD dispatch was that “armed security found a man down and a bullet nearby.” They tried CPR but it was too late. We’ve just talked with SPD spokesperson Officer Shawn Weismiller, who confirms that a male victim was found dead, and no one is in custody. No other details on the circumstances yet. This was the third shooting incident in our area in the span of five hours, after the Roxy’s Casino and Lincoln Park incidents. And it’s the fourth deadly shooting that SPD has investigated in West Seattle in less than two months, with no arrests in any of these cases yet – 20-year-old Ka’Don Brown, found dead on the Chief Sealth IHS campus April 8th; 41-year-old Chad Anderson, found dead on 15th SW in South Delridge on May 8th; and 25-year-old Davonté Sanchez, killed near Alki’s Whale Tail Park on May 13th.

7:11 AM: The Medical Examiner’s Office has arrived on scene, as shown in that photo from Doug, who says police are asking nearby residents if they saw anything or have any video that might show what happened. The victim was found by the path along the south-end vehicle parking spaces. If you have video or other information for investigators, the SPD tip line is 206-233-5000.