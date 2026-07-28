Volunteers needed Saturday for flag celebration in advance of Alki Beach Pride 2026

This year’s Alki Beach Pride daylong festival is two and a half weeks away, on August 15. In advance, organizers and volunteers will again unfurl two huge flags on the beach this Saturday, and need 50 volunteers to help. Here’s how:

(Photo provided by Alki Beach Pride) Date: Saturday, August 1st

Meet-up Time: 11:30 AM

Meet-up Location: Blue Moon Burgers Alki Once Dykes on Bikes arrive, we will head to the sand to wave our giant Pride flags and celebrate with a giant beach ball. We need at least 50 people to help wave the flags, so please join us! Afterward, we will gather for food and drinks at Blue Moon Burgers Alki.

No RSVP needed; just show up Saturday at 2504 Alki Avenue SW.